Georgia Set To Overhaul Citizen's Arrest Law Cited By Ahmaud Arbery's Killers

Georgia is set to weaken the Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law that allows people to make an arrest if they witness a crime.

The law was cited by the three white men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery last year, who was out on a jog and had not committed any crime. The overhauled law has the support of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

