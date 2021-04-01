Fans Return For Baseball's Opening Day

The 2021 baseball season begins on Thursday. After playing in empty stadiums during 2020, teams will be cheered on by a limited number of fans this season. Both fans and teams will be subject to COVID-19 safety protocol.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now‘s Alex Ashlock, who’s outside Fenway Park in Boston. Ashlock is the one wearing a St. Louis Cardinals cap.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.