Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Published March 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

President Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. While the expansive plan aims to repair bridges and highways, it will also include the expansion of high-speed broadband, school upgrades and funding for manufacturing.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins Here & Now‘s Jane Claysonto discuss Biden’s proposal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

