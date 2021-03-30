WHO Report On COVID-19 Origins Points To Wildlife Farms As Possible Source

The World Health Organization released its report on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Notably, the report does not say COVID-19 originated in a live seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China, and dismisses theories of a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely.”

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR’s global health and development correspondent Jason Beaubien about the WHO’s findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.