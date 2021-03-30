© 2020 Texas Public Radio
WHO Report On COVID-19 Origins Points To Wildlife Farms As Possible Source

Published March 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

The World Health Organization released its report on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Notably, the report does not say COVID-19 originated in a live seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China, and dismisses theories of a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely.”

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR’s global health and development correspondent Jason Beaubien about the WHO’s findings.

