Increasing Interest In High-End Collectibles Causes Auction Prices To Skyrocket

Earlier this month, a Kobe Bryant rookie card fetched nearly $1.8 million at auction. In January, a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card set a record when it sold for $5.2 million.

It’s not just trading cards: Interest in high-end collectibles of all sorts is reaching new highs during the pandemic and causing auction prices to soar.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Greg Rohan, president of Heritage Auctions.

