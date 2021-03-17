8 Killed In 3 Separate Atlanta Spa Shootings

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference Wednesday regarding Tuesday night’s shootings at three different spas. Eight people were killed and several others were injured.

The majority of the victims have been identified to be Asian, further bringing into focus the growing number of attacks on Asian Americans seen since the pandemic began.

WABE’s Lisa Hagen joins us for the latest.

