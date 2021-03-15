Independent Artists Try To Protect Their Work From Internet Copyright Violations

Tucked away in the massive government funding bill is an item called the CASE Act, which establishes an extra-judicial court within the Copyright Office charged with adjudicating copyright disputes.

Consumer rights advocates fear the worst for everyday people unwittingly sharing copyrighted material, NPR’s Neda Ulaby reports.

