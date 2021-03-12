How Black Lives Matter Is Moving Forward In Seattle, Cleveland, Mississippi

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sakara Remmu, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and member of the Washington BLM Alliance, about the organization’s policy-oriented approach to equal rights.

Reginald Virgil, the leader of Black Lives Matter Mississippi, explains the organization’s youth programs intended to enrich and empower the next generation in Mississippi’s communities of color.

Kareem Henton, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, discusses the city’s history of police killings and their new documentary series about police injustice in Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

