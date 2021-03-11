© 2020 Texas Public Radio
UC, Davis Will Give Students Money Not To Travel During Spring Break

Published March 11, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. The University of California, Davis is paying its students to do a very important job - absolutely nothing. That's right; 500 lucky students will receive $75 on the one condition that they stay in Davis during spring break. The school hopes this keeps pandemic travel risks down and boosts some in-town businesses. Getting paid to stay put - what more could a college student ask for? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition