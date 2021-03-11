Florida Vaccination Sites, Meant For Rural Communities Of Color, Inundated By Wealthy White People

In Palm Beach, wealthy white Floridians are flocking to COVID-19 vaccination sites meant to close the disparities in vaccination rates between communities of color and white people.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis is accused by officials of political favoritism in the vaccine rollout, vaccines are often going to those with the loudest voices and most connections.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with STAT’s Olivia Goldhill about what she saw at vaccination sites in Palm Beach, Florida.

