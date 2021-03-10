Texas Lifts Mask Mandate, Sparks Criticism From Local Leaders, Public Health Officials

On Wednesday, Texans are no longer required to wear masks in public, after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the mandate statewide. Businesses can also open to 100% capacity, but there are fears of another surge as the city of Austin said it will continue to enforce masks.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Jewel Mullen, public health expert and epidemiologist at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.