Des Moines Register Journalist Faces Trial After Arrest For Covering Police Brutality Protests

A journalist in Iowa is on trial Monday for what her newspaper describes as just doing her job. Andrea Sahouri was reporting for the Des Moines Register on last year’s protests against police violence when officers arrested her and charged her with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker says her trial may be the first for a working journalist in the U.S. since 2018.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.