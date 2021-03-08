© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Des Moines Register Journalist Faces Trial After Arrest For Covering Police Brutality Protests

Published March 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST

A journalist in Iowa is on trial Monday for what her newspaper describes as just doing her job. Andrea Sahouri was reporting for the Des Moines Register on last year’s protests against police violence when officers arrested her and charged her with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker says her trial may be the first for a working journalist in the U.S. since 2018.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now