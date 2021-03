Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on Tuesday lifted the state’s mask mandate and said all businesses are to open at 100% capacity.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about this and other topics trending as part of our weekly social media roundup.

