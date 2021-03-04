U.S. Oil Investors Pressure Industry To Keep Production Down

The U.S. oil boom created a lot of oil. But it destroyed a lot of money — investors poured cash into oil companies and got nothing to show for it.

So now, as the industry tries to recover from the pandemic and address concerns about climate change, investors are clamoring to see more cash, which means — counterintuitively — pumping less oil.

Camila Domonoske, who covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR’s business desk, has the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.