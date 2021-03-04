STAT Reporter Uncovers A Quiet Move To Divert $10 Billion From Hospitals During The Pandemic

Former members of the Trump administration are speaking out about a decision to quietly divert $10 billion earmarked for hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was meant to help health care providers pay for things like staffing and personal protective equipment. Instead, it was allocated to Operation Warp Speed contracts to aid with vaccines.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley looks into what happened with the money and what it means going forward with Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT.

