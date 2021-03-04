© 2020 Texas Public Radio
STAT Reporter Uncovers A Quiet Move To Divert $10 Billion From Hospitals During The Pandemic

Published March 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

Former members of the Trump administration are speaking out about a decision to quietly divert $10 billion earmarked for hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was meant to help health care providers pay for things like staffing and personal protective equipment. Instead, it was allocated to Operation Warp Speed contracts to aid with vaccines.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley looks into what happened with the money and what it means going forward with Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

