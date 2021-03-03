© 2020 Texas Public Radio
How The Pandemic Has Changed Social Media

Published March 3, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

The pandemic has prompted many people to stop posting as much on social media, even as they’re scrolling their feeds more while stuck at home. At the same time, some have turned to social media as a refuge from the helplessness many felt in 2020, rediscovering its capacity for connecting people.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rani Molla, senior data reporter for Recode.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

