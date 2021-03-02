© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Ben West Palm Hotel In Florida Launches Book Butler Program

Published March 2, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. What do you want out of a hotel experience? A spa? A nice dinner with a decent bottle of wine? How about a good book? The Ben West Palm Hotel in Florida has launched a Book Butler program. Hotel guests dial 0, and the Book Butler arrives at their door with a copy of their chosen book. There's even an option to order specially paired meals with your book choice. Just don't pick "Moby Dick" because whale's hard to find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition