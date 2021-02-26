© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Rural Texas Resident On Recovery Efforts After Deadly Winter Storm

Published February 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

When a deadly winter storm ripped through Francoise Wilson‘s community in Gillespie County, the 70-year-old was left with busted water pipes. She’s had to shower at a neighbor’s house. And she’s still waiting for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The recovery efforts in rural Texas have been complicated by shortages of piping and plumbers, but Wilson has relied on friends and neighbors to get her through. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Wilson about her perspective on the recovery from the storm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

