Report Could Answer Questions On Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Death

Published February 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

The Biden administration is expected to release a declassified U.S. intelligence report finding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace and former State Department Middle East analyst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

