Report Could Answer Questions On Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Death

The Biden administration is expected to release a declassified U.S. intelligence report finding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace and former State Department Middle East analyst.

