KVHL 91.7 FM is currently off-air due to weather-related issues. The internet stream is unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app.

United Grounds Boeing 777 Following Engine Explosion Over Denver

Published February 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

United Airlines is grounding all Boeing 777 aircraft pending an investigation into the engine that exploded over Denver on Saturday. The plane landed safely and no one was hurt after the right engine blew apart just after takeoff from Denver International Airport.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the explosion and what it means for the already troubled Boeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now