United Grounds Boeing 777 Following Engine Explosion Over Denver

United Airlines is grounding all Boeing 777 aircraft pending an investigation into the engine that exploded over Denver on Saturday. The plane landed safely and no one was hurt after the right engine blew apart just after takeoff from Denver International Airport.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the explosion and what it means for the already troubled Boeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.