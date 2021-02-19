NPR Music's Lars Gotrich Shares His Diverse, Experimental Playlist

NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich pens the weekly newsletter, Viking’s Choice. This week, host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Gotrich to see what he’s been listening to, ranging from fantasy power metal to ambient steel guitar.

Music From The Segment

Buggin, “Brainfreeze“

Emmanuelle Parrenin and Detlef Weinrich, “Zombie’s Passport“

Warrior Path, “His Wrath Will Fall“

Chuck Johnson, “Constellation”

Dawn Richard, “Bussifame“

