KVHL 91.7 FM is currently off-air due to weather-related issues. The internet stream is unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich Shares His Diverse, Experimental Playlist

Published February 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
A guitarist preforms. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)
NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich pens the weekly newsletter, Viking’s Choice. This week, host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Gotrich to see what he’s been listening to, ranging from fantasy power metal to ambient steel guitar.

Music From The Segment

Buggin, “Brainfreeze

Emmanuelle Parrenin and Detlef Weinrich, “Zombie’s Passport

Warrior Path, “His Wrath Will Fall

Chuck Johnson, “Constellation

Dawn Richard, “Bussifame

