President Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Tuesday where he’ll pitch voters on his nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Later this week, he’ll stump for the bill in Michigan.

We speak to NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith about Biden’s attempt to sell the so-called “rescue” package.

