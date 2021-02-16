Fast Food Workers Strike For $15 Minimum Wage As Congress Prepares To Debate New Relief Bill

Fast food and other service workers are striking Tuesday for a $15 federal minimum wage. The protests in honor of Black History Month are taking place in 15 cities as Congress prepares to debate raising the minimum wage in the new coronavirus relief package.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley for the latest.

