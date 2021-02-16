© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Fast Food Workers Strike For $15 Minimum Wage As Congress Prepares To Debate New Relief Bill

Published February 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

Fast food and other service workers are striking Tuesday for a $15 federal minimum wage. The protests in honor of Black History Month are taking place in 15 cities as Congress prepares to debate raising the minimum wage in the new coronavirus relief package.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now