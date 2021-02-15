© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Public Health Officials Harassed During COVID-19 Pandemic, Vaccine Rollout

Published February 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST

Local public health leaders are usually low profile. But in this pandemic, many of them, especially in rural areas, are the public faces of the shutdown.

And, as Andrea Dukakisof Colorado Public Radio reports, that’s made them into targets of angry social media campaigns, protests outside their homes and even death threats.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now