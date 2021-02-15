Public Health Officials Harassed During COVID-19 Pandemic, Vaccine Rollout

Local public health leaders are usually low profile. But in this pandemic, many of them, especially in rural areas, are the public faces of the shutdown.

And, as Andrea Dukakisof Colorado Public Radio reports, that’s made them into targets of angry social media campaigns, protests outside their homes and even death threats.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.