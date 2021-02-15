© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.
San Antonio

PHOTOS: San Antonians Wake Up To Several Inches Of Snow, Icy Streets And Repetitive Power Outages

Published February 15, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST
1 of 4  — Just east of I-37, Denver Heights residents woken up to a blanket of snow on Monday, Feb. 15, like much of the city. | Dominic Anthony Walsh, Texas Public Radio
2 of 4  — The River Walk in San Antonio covered by snow morning of morning of Monday, Feb. 12, 2021. Steve Short, Texas Public Radio
3 of 4  — Downtown San Antonio blanketed with snow on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. | Steve Short, Texas Public Radio
4 of 4  — An aerial shot on the far West Side of San Antonio, taken outside Potranco Road. | Courtesy of @teacherterrazas on Twitter

Texas is in the grip of a rare winter storm system that will create near-record low temperatures. Forecasters warn the region is far from being in the clear from the effects of the winter storm. Blistering cold temperatures are expected to persist for several days, allowing ice that already accumulated Sunday night to linger and new layers could potentially form.

Downtown

1 of 6  — The Alamo
2 of 6  — River Walk
3 of 6  — Bexar County Courthouse
4 of 6  — San Fernando Cathedral
5 of 6  — The Briscoe Western Art Museum
6 of 6  — Bexar County Courthouse

On The South Side

St. Mary's Strip

1 of 5  — N St. Mary's St.
2 of 5  — El Búho
3 of 5  — Bus stop on St. Mary's St.
4 of 5  — Brass Monkey
5 of 5  — Rumble

On The West Side

On The North Side

