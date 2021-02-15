PHOTOS: San Antonians Wake Up To Several Inches Of Snow, Icy Streets And Repetitive Power Outages

Texas is in the grip of a rare winter storm system that will create near-record low temperatures. Forecasters warn the region is far from being in the clear from the effects of the winter storm. Blistering cold temperatures are expected to persist for several days, allowing ice that already accumulated Sunday night to linger and new layers could potentially form.

Downtown

1 of 6 — The Alamo 2 of 6 — River Walk 3 of 6 — Bexar County Courthouse 4 of 6 — San Fernando Cathedral 5 of 6 — The Briscoe Western Art Museum 6 of 6 — Bexar County Courthouse

On The South Side

Snow at the missions! ❄️ a winter storm warning is in effect in San Antonio. The park is closed thru Tuesday @ 10am. Freezing rain/sleet from overnight will remain trapped beneath the layer of snow on park roads. #findyourpark #visitsanantonio #encuentratuparque #nps #Snow pic.twitter.com/d4Cgu8Q4XK — San Antonio Missions (@MissionsNPS) February 15, 2021

St. Mary's Strip

1 of 5 — N St. Mary's St. 2 of 5 — El Búho 3 of 5 — Bus stop on St. Mary's St. 4 of 5 — Brass Monkey 5 of 5 — Rumble

On The West Side

On The North Side

NE side of San Antonio pic.twitter.com/yT7BeTRoO3 — 🐍🐘ChristinaⓋ🐭🦅 (@cvondrashek) February 15, 2021

