PHOTOS: San Antonians Wake Up To Several Inches Of Snow, Icy Streets And Repetitive Power Outages
Texas is in the grip of a rare winter storm system that will create near-record low temperatures. Forecasters warn the region is far from being in the clear from the effects of the winter storm. Blistering cold temperatures are expected to persist for several days, allowing ice that already accumulated Sunday night to linger and new layers could potentially form.
Downtown
On The South Side
Snow at the missions! ❄️ a winter storm warning is in effect in San Antonio. The park is closed thru Tuesday @ 10am. Freezing rain/sleet from overnight will remain trapped beneath the layer of snow on park roads. #findyourpark #visitsanantonio #encuentratuparque #nps #Snow pic.twitter.com/d4Cgu8Q4XK— San Antonio Missions (@MissionsNPS) February 15, 2021
St. Mary's Strip
On The West Side
From the Westside. pic.twitter.com/RRwazCAsTx— Lucero Saldaña (@laprofesaldana) February 15, 2021
On The North Side
NE side of San Antonio pic.twitter.com/yT7BeTRoO3— 🐍🐘ChristinaⓋ🐭🦅 (@cvondrashek) February 15, 2021
