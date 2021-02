The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the eviction moratorium through at least March 31. But as Stephannie Stokes of WABE reports, a judge in Carroll County, Georgia, doesn’t believe the federal government has authority over states and is allowing evictions to proceed despite the CDC order.

