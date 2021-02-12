The Great Backyard Bird Count Is Not Only Fun, But Also Helps Scientists Understand Migration

Since the pandemic began, there’s been a huge increase in birdwatching and people participating in bird-related citizen science.

This weekend volunteers around the U.S. — and the world — will participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, reporting bird species in and around their neighborhoods.

The count provides vital information to help scientists understand changes in bird populations and migration patterns, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

