Science & Technology

The Great Backyard Bird Count Is Not Only Fun, But Also Helps Scientists Understand Migration

Published February 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST
Reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen used the Merlin app to find out more about the Northern Shoveler. (Celia Llopis-Jepsen)
Reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen used the Merlin app to find out more about the Northern Shoveler. (Celia Llopis-Jepsen)

Since the pandemic began, there’s been a huge increase in birdwatching and people participating in bird-related citizen science.

This weekend volunteers around the U.S. — and the world — will participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, reporting bird species in and around their neighborhoods.

The count provides vital information to help scientists understand changes in bird populations and migration patterns, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of Kansas News Service reports.

