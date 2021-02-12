How One Small Chip Is Upending Global Supply Chains

The global semiconductor shortage is upending supply chains worldwide. From cell phones to fighter jets, these small chips are a key component of many of the products we use on a daily basis.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd takes a closer look at what’s behind this shortage and what’s being done to address it with Patrick Moorhead, a semiconductor analyst and founder of Moor Insights & Strategy.

