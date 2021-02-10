© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Implications Of Impeachment, Insurrection On American Institutions

Published February 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
On the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, we look at the implications of the events of Jan. 6, the Trump presidency and the direction of the Republican party on American government institutions.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and co-author of “Presidents, Populism, and the Crisis of Democracy.”

