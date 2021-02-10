The Implications Of Impeachment, Insurrection On American Institutions

On the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, we look at the implications of the events of Jan. 6, the Trump presidency and the direction of the Republican party on American government institutions.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and co-author of “Presidents, Populism, and the Crisis of Democracy.”

