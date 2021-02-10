Oakland Chinatown On Edge After String Of Attacks On Elderly Residents

In Oakland’s Chinatown, a suspect is facing charges following a string of assaults against elderly victims after a video showed a 91-year-old man being shoved to the ground.

It is unknown if the attacks, including the killing of an 84-year-old Thai man in the Bay Area last month, were racially motivated. Local business leaders are now asking for an increased presence from the Oakland Police Department.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with KQED’s Julie Chang about the attacks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

