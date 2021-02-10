Day 2 Of Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial: Democrats Press Their Case

Democrats began their first full day of arguments on Wednesday in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The trial kicked off on Tuesday with a graphic video of the insurrection Trump is accused of inciting.

Six GOP senators joined Democrats in voting for the trial to move forward. Other Republicans contend that it’s unconstitutional to convict a president who is out of office.

NPR’s Kelsey Snell joins us with the latest.

