Golden Globes Controversy Magnifies Unsettling Hollywood Trend

Michaela Coel’s drama, “I May Destroy You,” was hailed last year as a striking piece about a woman coming to terms with a rape she endured at a nightclub. Although the show was beloved by critics, it received no nominations this year from the Golden Globes.

This is just one example of a series of instances where Hollywood has ignored diverse voices and shut them out from receiving awards.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to talk about the Golden Globes controversy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.