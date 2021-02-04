U.S.-Russia Treaty Restricting Nuclear Weapons Extended For 5 Years

The Biden administration and Russia agreed to extend a nonproliferation treaty that restricts the two nations’ arsenals of some of the deadliest weapons known to humankind.

The New START treaty limits the number of long-range nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles that each country can maintain until 2026.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.