Political Strategists Weigh In On Marjorie Taylor Greene And Liz Cheney's Futures In GOP

Published February 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

Here & Now political strategists Jamal Simmons and Matt Mackowiak join host Callum Borchers to discuss the divisions in the Republican Party over pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Liz Cheney, who joined Democrats in voting for a second impeachment trial of now-former President Trump.

