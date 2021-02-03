Midwest Hemp Farmers Face Growing Pains

Hemp production was legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. But the industry has faced some challenges.

Growing hemp is labor-intensive and tricky. Some new farmers had to burn their crop last year because it had more THC than allowed federally.

Yet many Midwestern farmers are optimistic about hemp’s potential to be profitable, Dana Cronin of Harvest Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

