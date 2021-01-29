TV Gossip Host Wendy Williams Produces Her Own Biopic

Lifetime releases “Wendy Williams: The Movie” on Saturday. The film, produced by the outspoken media personality herself, tells the story of how Williams rose from radio DJ to TV powerhouse, battling personal drama along the way.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss the trend of celebrities teaming up with filmmakers to tell their own stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.