Joe Biden has officially been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

The new president is wasting no time getting to work. Biden plans to sign 17 executive actions in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.