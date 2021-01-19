Janet Yellen Urges Lawmakers To 'Act Big' To Revive Pandemic-Stricken Economy

Janet Yellen is urging lawmakers to pass President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion-dollar economic relief package, despite concerns about the proposal’s large price tag and the mounting national debt.

Yellen told Senate lawmakers Tuesday now is the time to “act big” to help revive the economy during her confirmation hearing to become Biden’s treasury secretary.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Scott Horsley, NPR chief economics correspondent, about the challenges ahead for Yellen if she is confirmed to lead the Treasury Department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

