Look For Intent When Comparing The Capitol Mob To Black Lives Matter, Historian Says

Some on the right have compared the violence of the insurrection to what happened last year at Black Lives Matter protests.

However, researchers have found that at least 93% of the BLM protests were peaceful. And there are several other reasons why the comparison doesn’t hold up to reality.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ashley Howard, an assistant professor of African American studies at the University of Iowa who focuses on the global history of racial violence.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.