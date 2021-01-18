© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Look For Intent When Comparing The Capitol Mob To Black Lives Matter, Historian Says

Published January 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Some on the right have compared the violence of the insurrection to what happened last year at Black Lives Matter protests.

However, researchers have found that at least 93% of the BLM protests were peaceful. And there are several other reasons why the comparison doesn’t hold up to reality.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ashley Howard, an assistant professor of African American studies at the University of Iowa who focuses on the global history of racial violence.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

