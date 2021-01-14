Incarcerated Person In Washington Speaks Out On COVID-19 Conditions, Early Vaccine Consideration

Overcrowded prisons are hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks, and many incarcerated people have died since the start of the pandemic. Christopher Blackwell is incarcerated at Monroe Correctional Complex in Washington state, where he’s been on extended lockdown after a severe outbreak affected most of his floor.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Blackwell about the conditions he has observed and his call for prisoners to get the vaccine early.

