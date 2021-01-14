© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Incarcerated Person In Washington Speaks Out On COVID-19 Conditions, Early Vaccine Consideration

Published January 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST
Wire fences near buildings of the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Hundreds of inmates inside the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. (LM Otero/AP)
Overcrowded prisons are hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks, and many incarcerated people have died since the start of the pandemic. Christopher Blackwell is incarcerated at Monroe Correctional Complex in Washington state, where he’s been on extended lockdown after a severe outbreak affected most of his floor.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Blackwell about the conditions he has observed and his call for prisoners to get the vaccine early.

