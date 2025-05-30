San Antonio is among worst cities for dog attacks on postal workers

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio is ranked 11th in the nation when it comes to dog attacks on U.S. postal workers.

The United States Postal Service reported that there were 32 postal workers attacked or bitten by dogs in the Alamo City in 2024, tying Philadelphia and Detroit for the same number of attacks.

The top three U.S. cities for such attacks were in order: Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago.

The USPS released its ranking as part of its National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign that starts on Sunday.

The postal service wants San Antonians to be responsible pet owners to prevent attacks, including teaching them appropriate dog behavior and commands and not allowing them to roam free.

"Even dogs that have never shown signs of aggression can react in ways their owners don't expect," said Leeann Theriault, the USPS employee safety and health awareness manager. "They can act without warning on their instinct to protect their owners and their owner's property."

The USPS reported most people know when their mail is usually delivered, so securing dogs before those times is crucial.

If dangerous dog problems are not resolved, a resident could see their home mail delivery service suspended and having to pick up their mail instead at their local post office. They could also be required to rent a post office box.