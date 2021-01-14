Grassroots Aid Group In Mesa County, Colorado, Steps In To Feed The Hungry

COVID-19 only started to surge in Mesa County, Colorado, in the past few months. But the devastating economic effects of the pandemic arrived much earlier.

In spring, when people were suddenly faced with lost jobs and shortages at the grocery store, a grassroots movement was sparked to help. Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg says the effort is bigger than ever.

