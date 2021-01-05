Iran Asks Interpol To Arrest Trump 1 Year After US Killed Top Iranian General

Iran rang in the new year with a series of provocative actions. They announced they’re enriching uranium in defiance of a 2015 nuclear deal the U.S. pulled out of. They also seized a South Korean oil tanker. And on Tuesday, Iran asked Interpol to arrest President Trump and dozens of other American officials for the 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

