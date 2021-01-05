Georgia Voters Head To The Polls For Historic Senate Runoffs

One of the first big political showdowns of 2021 is playing out Tuesday in Georgia. It’s the final day of voting for the Senate runoffs pitting Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The outcome will determine which party controls the Senate. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Sarah McCammon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.