Census Deadline Delay Could Have Political Implications In 2021

The Census Bureau says it will not meet the federal deadline Thursday to report the first set of results from its 2020 count of every American. The delay could have political implications for President Trump and his desire to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the final count.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley has more on the latest with NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.