A Reporter's Notebook From Russia

Published December 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST
Russian police officers patrol on March 30, 2020 on the deserted Red square in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian police officers patrol on March 30, 2020 on the deserted Red square in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia’s death toll from the pandemic is three times higher than what’s been reported, according to the country’s health officials. That news came this week along with new charges against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this year Navalny survived the poisoning, which reports have tied to the Russian state. President Vladimir Putin denies that. As part of our year-end conversations, host Tonya Mosley speaks with the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg in Moscow.

Watch Rosenberg question Putin here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

