A Reporter's Notebook From Russia

Russia’s death toll from the pandemic is three times higher than what’s been reported, according to the country’s health officials. That news came this week along with new charges against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this year Navalny survived the poisoning, which reports have tied to the Russian state. President Vladimir Putin denies that. As part of our year-end conversations, host Tonya Mosley speaks with the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg in Moscow.

Watch Rosenberg question Putin here.

