How The COVID-19 Relief Bill Targets Unemployment Pains, Including The Growing Issue Of Overpayment

Published December 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST
A booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on a desk in North Andover, MA. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Along with direct checks to Americans, the new massive coronavirus relief bill that President Trump signed on Sunday also includes extended support for unemployed people, including addressing the growing issue of states trying to claw back benefits from those who they claim were overpaid.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project. She’s also a volunteer member of President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition review team for the Labor Department.

