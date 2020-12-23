© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Than 60 Low-Income Countries May Not Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Until 2021

Published December 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

As health care workers and nursing homes in the United States and the United Kingdom await the COVID-19 vaccine, at least 67 low-income countries may not get access to vaccines until 2021.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Mohga Kamal-Yanni, policy adviser to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, about equal access to vaccines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now