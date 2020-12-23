More Than 60 Low-Income Countries May Not Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Until 2021

As health care workers and nursing homes in the United States and the United Kingdom await the COVID-19 vaccine, at least 67 low-income countries may not get access to vaccines until 2021.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Mohga Kamal-Yanni, policy adviser to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, about equal access to vaccines.

