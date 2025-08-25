© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Slight slump in San Antonio housing market can be blamed on one sector

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:45 AM CDT
The King Willam District in Southtown is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods with existing homes priced from around $500,000 to more than $1 million, well above the city's median of $299,000.
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Reports of a 10% drop in San Antonio home sales last month are a bit skewed because of a big decline in just one key sector.

The resale of single-family homes and resale of condos were actually up 7% and 2%, respectively in July.

But the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors—Ed Zapata—said a big drop elsewhere hurt the overall sales numbers.

"The new construction sales were down 32% and that could be, you know, a contribution of different factors including the inventory and when they reported their sales."

Zapata said San Antonio's seven-month supply of home sales makes it a buyer's market.

He said he expects sales to remain flat to slightly up in the months ahead as potential home buyers worry about the economy and interest rates.

The board reports that despite the slowdown, home prices continued to rise. The median price reached $330,000 in July, up 4% compared to the same month last year.

