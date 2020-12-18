FDA Expected To Authorize Moderna Vaccine For Emergency Use

Hope is growing as more health care workers get shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, just as a second vaccine from Moderna is on the verge of being authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

A panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend that Moderna’s vaccine be approved. The agency is expected to act on that as soon as Friday.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Walter Orenstein, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center at Emory University in Atlanta. Orenstein is advising Moderna and is also a participant in the company’s vaccine trial.

